Loucretia “Lou” Lyon, 86, of Dickinson, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her home in Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Emken – Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, in Nederland, Texas. Visitation will be an hour prior, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Lou was born October 12, 1933 in Laredo, Texas. She was customer representative for South Western Bell Telephone Company for many years and then worked as Office Management for Mainland Tools, Texas City.
She is preceded in death by Father, Arthur Johnson, Mother, Isabelle Johnson, Brothers, James and Travis, Sisters, Emily Johnson and Tessie Diamond, Niece, Elizabeth Clark and Husband, James Lyon.
Survivors include Daughter, Pamela (Lyon) Luvuolo and husband Joe and youngest sister, Shirley Willner; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Joe Lovuolo, Harold Clark, Bobby Willner, Joe Duncan, Randy Wilmer, and Dean Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer/Dementia Research Foundation.
