GALVESTON, TX— Ruby Lee Holman received her reward of eternal gain on Thursday September 1, 2022, at Jennie Sealy Hospital of Galveston.
Ruby was born to the late Alhambra and Georgia Toliver, in Moody, Texas. Ruby was a longtime resident of Galveston working as a teacher’s aide with the Galveston I.S.D. until she retired. Ruby was a member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church where she was a diligent worker, serving as youth supervisor, Sunday school teacher, in the mission department and a teacher for the Lincoln District Association. She loved to cook, bake, and sew. Ruby possessed a special gift for helping others.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene Holman; son, Ervin Toliver; sisters, Cleo, and Beulah; brothers, James, and Al Toliver; grandchildren, Miles and Tiffany Simmons, and Wilfred Simon III.
Ruby is survived by, son, Kenneth Holman (Toyia); daughters, Ann Holman, Sharon Simmons (Michael); grandchildren, Ervin Toliver (Toni), Andrea Young, Joyce Johnson, Yolanda Bivins (Tish), Channing Holman, Dainnon Holman, Bryant Petteway; brother, Issac Toliver; daughter in law, Pat Toliver, special nephew, Chris Toliver (Denese); special niece, Cheryl Ferchow (Danny) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers, Bryant Petteway, Charles Holman, Dainnon Holman, Jonathan Guidry II, Chris Toliver and Ervin Toliver.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., a wake will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the chapel of E. R. Johnson Family Mortuary. Service celebrating her life will be Friday, September 9, 2022, 11 a.m., at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 2127 37th Street, Galveston, Tx. with Pastor Tim Sykes, officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. MASK ARE RECOMMENDED for all services. Memorials may be sent to the mortuary. Please refer to erjfm.com for any additional information.
