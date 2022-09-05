RUBY LEE HOLMAN

GALVESTON, TX— Ruby Lee Holman received her reward of eternal gain on Thursday September 1, 2022, at Jennie Sealy Hospital of Galveston.

Ruby was born to the late Alhambra and Georgia Toliver, in Moody, Texas. Ruby was a longtime resident of Galveston working as a teacher’s aide with the Galveston I.S.D. until she retired. Ruby was a member of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church where she was a diligent worker, serving as youth supervisor, Sunday school teacher, in the mission department and a teacher for the Lincoln District Association. She loved to cook, bake, and sew. Ruby possessed a special gift for helping others.

