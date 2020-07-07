Antonio Salazar, age 60, of Schertz, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 30th, 2020. He graduated from Texas City High School and began his career in the construction industry.
Antonio, better known to his family as Tony or “Bear,” was a man who defied easy definition. He lived life as he preferred. Antonio loved rock and roll, riding motorcycles, particularly Harley Davidsons, driving fast, and action movies. However, more than anything, he adored his great nieces, Audrey and Zoey O’Beirne, and great nephew, Bobby O’Beirne. He devoted his time and energy into playing with them and guiding them. Oftentimes, he could be found looking into the latest toys they had shown him or downloading the latest show or movie they wished to see.
Tony Salazar was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and great uncle. Adored as he was by his family and friends, his illness proved too much for him to combat and he passed away at home surrounded by his family.
Antonio is survived by his parents, Roberto and Alicia Salazar of Schertz, Texas; sisters, Becky and her husband William Smith of Indian Head, MD, and Andria and her husband David Espinoza of San Antonio, Texas; nephews, Robert O’Beirne and wife Ashley of Schertz, Texas, and Michael Smith of Indian Head, MD; nieces, Brynna Smith of Indian Head, MD, Ania O’Beirne, Catelyn O’Beirne and fiancé Devin Dees, and Mary O’Beirne of Schertz, Texas; and many cousins and extended family members in numerous states.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:30 AM, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Schertz, Texas. He will be interred at a later date at Mount Olivet in Dickinson, TX.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.