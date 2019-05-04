July 26, 1928 - April 12, 2019

Harry Willis Byington passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1928, to parents Harry Clifford Byington and Ruth Naomi Byington.

Harry is predeceased by parents; his first wife Jacqueline Byington; sons David, Daniel and Mark Byington; and daughter Marjorie Byington; grandson Jeremy Byington and granddaughter-in-law, Stephanie.

Harry is survived by wife Martha Byington; sons, Michael L. Byington, Paul G. Byington (Lindy), Amos Troy Byington (Heather); daughter, Amy Adele Byington-Thompson (William); grandchildren, Michele Byington, Cole Byington, and Harley Thompson, and great-grandchildren Bryce Byington and Shawna Byington.

Harry graduated from San Diego State with a chemical engineering degree. He served in the Army as an engineer, and later went on to work for NASA, moving to the Houston area in the early 1960's and working on both the Lunar Module and the space shuttle Discovery.

Harry and Martha moved to Galveston in 1996. They spent many happy years here, cultivating friendships and growing plumeria plants. They became members of Moody Methodist Church, and Harry became an active volunteer at the Tall Ship Elissa, even continuing to climb the rigging, during his 85th year of life.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston, 2803 53rd St, Galveston, TX 77551.

