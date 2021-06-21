TEXAS CITY — Richard Kirk Waters, 54 years of age, passed peacefully on June 17, 2021 unexpectedly at home.
Richard was born December 10, 1966 in Houston, TX to the late Wayne Waters JR. and Carolyn Whitehurst. He was the oldest of 2 children.
Richard loved to spend time with his family, friends and at the local game room.
Richard is preceded in death by his parent’s Carolyn Whitehurst, Billy Jack Whitehurst, and Wayne Waters JR; grandmother, Inez Pruch; granddaughter, Katrina Hall, and stepson Robert Owens.
Richard is survived by his wife Faythe Foster; children, Amber, Nicole, Danielle, Brittany, Heather, Lisa, Richard, and Joey; sister, Michelle Elliott-Williams; nephew, Michael Curd Jr. ; 19 grandchildren; 2 special friends Drusilla Waters, Jenifer Perry, and a host of other friends and family.
A celebration of Richards life will be held at his children’s house, 1518 3rd Ave N., Texas City, TX, 77590, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 5:30 pm. All family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family and sent to 1518 3rd Ave N., Texas City, TX, 77590 or cash-app $bwaters2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.