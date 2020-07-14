LA MARQUE—
TammyRenay Raglin, 59, departed this life on, July 6, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
A memorial services for Tammy will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020, in the chapel of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary in Galveston with Pastor Joyce M. Ford officiating.
Tammy, a caring person, worked as a CNA and was a graduate of Texas City High School.
Left with cherished memories are her son, Roderick Richards; 9 grandchildren, two siblings and a host of family and friends.
