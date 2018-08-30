Our precious baby girl, Skylar Mae McNeel, received her angel wings on August 27, 2018.
Skylar was born May 4, 2018 in Webster, TX to Jared McNeel and Lindsey Harris. Skylar was a beautiful happy baby whom had an infectious smile, bringing love, joy and happiness to everyone she touched. Skylar loved to wear big bows, read books with daddy, laugh at mommy, and was always sticking her tongue out. You, sweet girl, may have only been here with us for just a short while, but the memories that we all share will last a life time.
Skylar leaves behind her parents Jared and Lindsey; grandparents Jack and Elaine Harris and Ron and Barbara McNeel; aunts and uncles: Kristin husband Chris Skendziel and Mallory and Brandon Simpson; cousins: Baila Skendziel, Addyson Skendziel and Braylee Simpson.
There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a service at 10:00 a.m. Friday August 31, 2018 at Crowder Funeral Home 851 F.M. 517 Dickinson, TX 77539. Burial will follow at Mt. Oliver Cemetery in Dickinson.
Pallbearers: Chris Skendziel, Seth Carter and Ryan Quinn.
