Gracie Mae Brown

GALVESTON, TX — It is with a Heavy Heart, and Great Sadness we announce the passing of a Beloved wife, and mother. God called her home from Labor to reward on October 18th, 2022, at Laurel Court in Alvin.
Gracie Mae Berry-Brown, was born into Life, August 5, 1938, in St. Francisville, LA to the late Harry Berry Sr., and Anna Veal-Berry. In the year of 1956, Gracie relocated to Galveston, where she later met, and married Papa Jesse Lloyd Brown Sr., her husband of 62 years. This union blessed them with Twins- Connie, and Jesse Jr. Their loving, caring thoughts, and cherished memories will forever be etched in their hearts. Gracie was a very real, sweet, and genuine person who had a profound impact upon her family, and friends. She was a Member of Gospel Baptist Church until her health failed.
Her precious loving memories, and a legacy of love, will live on through her Spouse Papa Brown, daughter Connie CC (Windell) Anderson, Jesse Jake (Valita) Brown Jr.. Sister Susie Rougely. Sister in laws Eslen Love, Fannie Hightower (Edward), and Theresa Williams. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews in Louisiana and Texas, Gracie, has entered eternal rest along with her parents, siblings George, Gertrude, Solomon, Harry Jr., Jessie Sr., Evelyn, and Handy, Step granddaughter Shalonda.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday October 29th, 2022. Services are entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, Tx 77550.
She will be buried on November 1, 2022 at the Houston National VA Cemetery.
