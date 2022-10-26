Gracie Mae Brown

GALVESTON, TX — It is with a Heavy Heart, and Great Sadness we announce the passing of a Beloved wife, and mother. God called her home from Labor to reward on October 18th, 2022, at Laurel Court in Alvin.

Gracie Mae Berry-Brown, was born into Life, August 5, 1938, in St. Francisville, LA to the late Harry Berry Sr., and Anna Veal-Berry. In the year of 1956, Gracie relocated to Galveston, where she later met, and married Papa Jesse Lloyd Brown Sr., her husband of 62 years. This union blessed them with Twins- Connie, and Jesse Jr. Their loving, caring thoughts, and cherished memories will forever be etched in their hearts. Gracie was a very real, sweet, and genuine person who had a profound impact upon her family, and friends. She was a Member of Gospel Baptist Church until her health failed.

