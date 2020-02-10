Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 61F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Foggy this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Low 61F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.