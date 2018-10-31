Melvin “Sonnie” Bryant, 77, of Bayou Vista passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018 in Bayou Vista. He was born May 5, 1941 in LaFayette, Georgia to Ernest and Vennie Bryant.
Melvin was a great carpenter and avid fisherman. He was a fabulous cook and loved to entertain family and friends. He was a member of the Carpenter Local Union and Corinth Baptist Church in LaFayette, Georgia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Ernestine Larson and Nancy Van Duyn DeTorre, and brother Ray Bryant.
Melvin is survived by his wife Barbara Bryant of Bayou Vista, daughter Tasha Broussard (Gerald) of LaFayette, LA, sons Ronnie Bryant of Hitchcock and Kenneth Bryant of Dayton, six sisters: Pat Killian (Tommie) of Texas City, Myra Sivertsen (John Arevalo) of La Marque, Sandy Fisher of Texas City, Marilyn Bryant of Danbury, Teresa Bryant of Texas City and Kathy Schanzer (Tommy) of Hitchcock, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved being surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Pastor Larry Maris officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
