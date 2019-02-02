Mary Matthews
TEXAS CITY—Mary Matthews of Texas City, TX passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2019 following a brief illness. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591.
Charles ‘Tracy’ Jones
GALVESTON—Mr. Charles ‘Tracy’ Jones, of Galveston, Texas died peacefully on January 26, 2019 in Galveston at the age of 77. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Charles Patterson
NEW ORLEANS, LA— Charles Patterson, originally from New Orleans, LA, has transitioned from earth to eternity. Final arrangements are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM Texas City, TX 77591.
Princess Karmin Thornton
TEXAS CITY—Princess Karmin Thornton has made her transition into immortality. Her arrangements are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
