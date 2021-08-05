Jacqueline S. Attra

FRIENDSWOOD — Jacqueline “Jacque” S. Attra, 81, passed away peacefully on 8/3/2021 surrounded by family and friends. She was a beautiful person inside and out and will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Jacque was born in Hillsboro, Texas on September 11, 1939. She was raised in San Antonio, Texas by Adele and Jack H. Shivers. She was preceded in death by both her parents and her brother David H. Shivers.
She graduated Texas Lutheran College in Sequin, Texas with a degree in Medical Sciences. She later received her Medical Technology certification at Herman Hospital in Houston, Texas and passed the national Medical Technology Registry exam. She worked at St. Mary’s and UTMB in Galveston, Texas.
Jacque married Ronald M Attra on October 14, 1962. Jacque and Ronald were happily married for 58 years.
Jacque is the mother of two surviving daughters, Ronda Denise Attra and Heather Elaine Attra. She was a dedicated mother who participated in any and all activities involving her daughters, including volunteering in Special Olympics and Girl Scouts. She was elected President of the South Texas Girl Scout Council and served two terms.
She was an amazing person, wife, mother and friend.
There will be a public visitation from 5-7pm on Monday August 9, 2021 at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at 311 North Friendswood Drive Friendswood, Texas 77546.
Jacqueline requested a small private funeral attended by family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Forgotten Angels Foundation, 6302 Broadway Suite 240, Pearland, Texas 77581 c/o Jill Shockley.
Condolences may be sent to the Attra family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.