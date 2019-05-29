Esther Maza, age 95, of La Marque, TX passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. She was born in Karnes, TX on May 30, 1923 to Trancito Ochoa, Sr. and Luz Garabay.
Esther was a loving housewife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Maza, Sr. and grandson, Jesse Carrizalez.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Pereira; her son, Joe Maza, Jr. and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Ray Carrizalez (Debbie), Rosemary Carrizalez, Marivel Guerrero (Rutilo), Maria Elena Araujo, Sandra Vega (Jose), Nancy Araujo, Genaro Araujo, Jr.; 25 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be held at 6:30 p.m., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Deacon John Pistone officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Ray Carrizalez, Shawn Alcazar, Joe Ray Maza, and great grandsons, Ruben Guerrero, Rutilo Guerrero, Gabriel Araujo.
For those who wish to send online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
