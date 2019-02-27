Gary Wayne DuBose, 4th generation BOI, passed away February 23, 2019, after a tragic accident. Gary was born to Walter Earl DuBose and Joycelyn Hibbs on July 8, 1960, in Galveston, TX. As a young boy, he enjoyed waterskiing, swimming, and camping with his family. Gary was a shrimper as a young man and then went on to work as a tow truck operator for the last 25 years.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Adrianna Miller and Laura Crump Musgrove; and stepbrother, Donald Hester.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret DuBose Mustachia; sister, Niki DuBose; brother, Walter Scott DuBose; stepson, John Mustachia, III; stepsisters, Georgia Nelson and Kathi Flisowski; sister-in-law, Mary Post and husband, Lee; brother-in-law, Jesse Mejia; nephews: Christopher Savage, Shane Mejia, Brandon Ussery, and Chris Miller; nieces, Casey Miller and LeAnn Crump; four great nephews; and two great nieces.
Gary’s family will receive visitors from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon, Friday, March 1, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 noon.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Gary’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
