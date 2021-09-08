Aldridge
Services for Merle R. "Nana" Aldridge will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Emken - Linton Funeral Home
Terrell
Services for Claude Terrell will be held at 11 am, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Westward Church, 302 N. Westward St., Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.