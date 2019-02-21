GALVESTON—Anthony Frasco McComb, 37, passed from this life Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home in Galveston. He was born May 5, 1981 to Glen and Esther McComb in Austin, TX.
He graduated with a B.A. in Anthropology from Northern Arizona University. Soon after graduating Anthony was called to the sea. He was a well-known commercial fisherman, and fished on many boats. For 15 years his main job was fishing on the Chelsea Ann, a commercial snapper boat at Pier 19. There is a commercial fishing term “highliner” meaning a boat or fisherman that catches significantly more fish. Anthony was not always the highliner but he was always very close. On his last trip, aboard the Chelsea Ann in early February he was praised as the highliner.
His sister, Mimi McComb, his mother, Esther McComb, and his Aunt Louise Nichols, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his father Glen McComb (wife Marcia Kabat), brother Scout McComb, (wife Katy Rose) and his nephew Sullivan McComb.
He will be missed by his cousins Greg Tharp (wife Olivia), Katie Tharp, Marshall Nichols (wife Michelle), Lillian Pope (husband Daniel), and Maurine Nichols; aunts and uncles Reynolds and Kathy Tharp and John Nichols.
