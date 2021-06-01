Kathleen Sue Kitty Thibodeaux

SANTA FE — Kathleen “Kitty” Sue Thibodeaux went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born on April 4th, 1943, at Saint Mary’s in Galveston, Texas to David D. and Alta Mae James. On November 7, 1964, Kathleen Sue James, was then joined in marriage to Leroy Daniel Thibodeaux. They began their lives together in La Marque and eventually settled in Santa Fe to raise their family. Kitty Sue had many roles in her lifetime, from working at Lipton Tea, to NASA. Her most cherished role though was being an amazing mother, grandmother and then a great grandmother. She never met anyone that wasn’t a friend, had the biggest smile, best personality and loved everyone. Kitty Sue loved her Lord and showed this in the way she lived and loved. She was a very active member of Arcadia First Baptist Church for many years and loved teaching children his word. Vacation Bible School was one of her favorite times at the church. She was very active with the Santa Fe Girl Scouts as a troop leader and mentor as well.
Kitty Sue is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Leroy Daniel Thibodeaux; daughters, Jamie Thibodeaux, Penny and her husband Mike Glasen; granddaughters, Kaylee & her husband Trae O’Callaghan, Christi Moore, Haylee and her husband Kendrick Bulmer; grandson, Trenton Thibodeaux; great grandchildren, Raelynn & Bentley Bulmer, Avery Moore; brother, Gary James; sister in law, Susanne James.
Kitty Sue is preceded in death by her parents and brother, David “Pookie” James.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM — 5:00 PM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Arcadia First Baptist Church of Santa Fe (14828 Hwy. 6 Santa Fe, TX. 77517) with Funeral Services beginning at 5:00 PM.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 PM Monday, June 7, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery (10410 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, TX. 77238).
