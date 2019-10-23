GALVESTON—Michael Leo Waire Simpson, God’s precious little angel departed this life on October 18, 2019, at UTMB Hospital.
Michael’s family of Leo Clark III invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 12:00 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at St Luke Baptist Church (1301 Avenue L) with Pastor James E. Pate, Jr. officiating.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Y. Waire and is survived by his parents, Leoshia Michelle Waire and Darryl W. Simpson; sisters, Michelle and Ca’Rizmah Waire; grandparents, Leo Waire, Sr. and his wife Gwynn; great-grandmother, H.B. Waire; uncle, Leo Waire, Jr.; aunts, Sierra Waire-Minix and Amari Waire-Bell; godmother, Kaliyah McKinney and a host of other relatives and friends.
See and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
