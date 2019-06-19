Born April 5, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to William Andrew and Maud Freeze Johns. Passed from this Earth on June 18, 2019.
Bill’s father moved his family to Galveston in the early thirties where Bill and his brother attended Galveston schools. Bill graduated from Ball High in 1945 and joined the Marine Reserves. He was called to active service at the start of the Korean Conflict where he fought his way out of the Chinese encirclement at the Chosin Reservoir. He was one of “The Chosin Few”.
Upon returning to the states, he married his fiancée Frances Marie Moore in May 1951 in Galveston. He raced speed boats for Skain’s Sporting Goods on Offets Bayou, winning many trophies. After a short stay in Galveston he moved to La Marque. In 1958 he moved to Alta Loma with his growing family. He was fulfilling his childhood dream of owning a ranch.
Bill worked for over forty years at Amoco Refinery, retiring in 1987, having worked his way from lab sample taker to maintenance foreman in the refinery. During this time he also started a commercial egg business.
Bill always gave back to the community, coaching his children and many others in Little League and girls softball. He was active in the Galveston County Fair, serving as board member and Poultry Superintendent. After retiring, Bill continued to raise his cattle and travel.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert and his wife, Frances and mother of his children.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sandra of 16 years; children, David (Susan), Michael, Steven (Darla), Deborah Wagner (Jim), Victoria Francis (Charles), Andrea Gortmaker (Travis). He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Amanda Davidson (Scott), Joseph Johns, Brent Johns, Rachel Troup (Stephan), Eric Johns, Haylie, Johns and fiancé Zach Arnegard, Tad Langley (Jennifer), Dustin Langley, Alexandria Langley and Avery Ella; as well as six great-grandchildren, Addison, Abigail, Alyson, Richard, Wil, and Isabella.
Bill took special pride that all of his children and grandchildren attended college.
Bill had many friends from his childhood days, hunting and fishing times, ranching, and work at the refinery. He will be missed by all his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to the VFW Post 5400 in Bill’s memory.
