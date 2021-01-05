Francisco Luis Frank De Le Cerda

GALVESTON —
Francisco Luis “Frank” De La Cerda, 70, of Galveston, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Jacksonville, Florida.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 with a visitation from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Frank was born May 19, 1950 in San Benito, Texas to Lorenzo and Eloisa De La Cerda. Family moved to Galveston when he was 6 months of age. He graduated at Galveston’s Ball High School in 1971. He married his wife Betty Rowell 1971. They were together for almost 50 years until she passed in August 2018. He served in the Military, worked for his father who owned his own truck business, until he landed a job with Amoco refinery. He also achieved a Realtor’s license and worked with his wife Betty, in Real Estate. He continued to work for the refinery until he retired in 2015. He was also a 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents and oldest sister Olivia Hernandez. Frank is survived by his daughter, Rochelle Seiler and three grandchildren, Shaun, Ryan, and Rebecca, his brothers, Manuel (Dillon), Lorenzo, Jose (Pepe) and his sister Gloria along with several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Dave, Shaun and Ryan Seiler, David Smith, Dillon De La Cerda, David De La Cerda. A special thank you to his siblings for all the love, support, and help they provided him as his disease progressed. He was very grateful you were there to help him.
