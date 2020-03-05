Our beloved son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Sean Pat Anthony Nelson was born on April 13, 1970 to Leslie Nelson and Merle Nelson. Sean gave valuable service as a Senior Mechanical Engineer at the Port Bolivar Marine Service. His unconditional love for his family and friends will greatly be missed.
On February 27, 2020 He passed from his earthly life into eternity. He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Nelson; wife, Rosary Garcia and other loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his memory Mother, Merle Nelson; children, Ornella Asson, Daniel and Xerina Nelson; grandchildren, Samuel Lightbourne, Dejia, Doran, Rosary, Achilles and Kerine Nelson; siblings, Edmond, Farrington, Ronnie, Lesley-Ann, Maureen and Zerina Nelsona host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home.
