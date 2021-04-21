TIKI ISLAND — Wayne Crozier, 82, of Tiki Island, Texas passed away on April 16, 2021. He was born on December 12, 1938 in Waelder, Texas to Leslie Alvin and Virdie Mae Crozier.
Wayne had an extensive career working in the oilfield industry and for Haliburton Services. He cherished his work and the people he worked with on a daily basis.
After retiring from Halliburton, he became a full-time resident of Tiki Island where he served as Alderman. He spent his days fishing, boating, and working in the yard in pursuit of the perfect lawn. He and Alice loved their Tiki Island community where their friends and neighbors seemed more like a part of the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Virdie Crozier, loving wife Alice Crozier, daughter Linda Crozier Jensen, brother Gene Crozier, nephew Allan Crozier and niece Debbie Freeman.
Left to cherish Wayne's memory include his daughter Diana Crozier Ross, grandsons, Ryan, his wife Ellie Ross, Jason, his wife Rebekah Ross, and great-grandson Rhett Andrew Ross along with his brother Leon and wife Shirley Crozier and beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 23 from 1:00PM-2:00PM in the Chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home. A Celebration of Wayne's life will begin at 2:00PM. He will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery. There will be a reception immediately following.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Ross, Jason Ross, George West, Jerry Tallas, Jerry Werlla and Marvin Volek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.