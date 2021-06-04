GALVESTON — Billye Driskell Baker, age 95, passed away on June 1, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 60 years, Robert Ernest Baker, Jr. in December 2007.
A native Texan, she was born May 2, 1926 in Houston, Texas, to Harry Elton and Ruth Sanders Driskell of Lovelady, Texas. Her grandparents were William Lafayette and Lucretia Brent Driskell and Thomas Jefferson and Lily Moore Sanders. Great-grandparents were Carter Buxton and Rebecca Cotterell Speer Brent, all of whom resided in Houston County.
She is survived by her son, Brent Driskell Baker and his wife Julie of Galveston, grandchildren Kelsey Broadhurst Baker of Wilmington, NC and William Cassidy Baker of Chicago, Il., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by sisters Mrs. James Hardy Platt, Jr., Odessa Driskell Brown and brother Mr. Harry Elton Driskell, Jr.
She graduated from Lovelady High School with honors, studied business administration at the University Of Houston and art at the Museum Of Fine Art Houston. Mrs. Baker was active in a long list of charitable organizations at the local and state level. Along with foremost devotion to her family, she maintained a keen in interest in history, art, fashion, and her watercolor painting. She was especially skilled at sewing and interior design, and was known around the neighborhood as a world class chef and dinner party hostess. A Life Master in contract bridge, she enjoyed national tournament play for many years. Her favorite sports were golf and tennis, though at an early age she thought baseball was the best game of all. Golf was the sport of choice with her husband.
Private graveside services and internment in the family plot will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Lovelady, Texas. In remembrance of Billye, a memorial contribution may be made to the charity of one's choice.
