Life Legacy of
Lisa Annette Johnson
April 1, 1965 – February 7, 2020
Lisa, the fifth child born to the union of the Late David M and Mary A. Johnson on April 1, 1965 in Galveston, Texas. Lisa attended school for a short period of time in Galveston ISD at Alamo Elementary until her health failed. Lisa was a special child who overcame her adversities and amazed everyone after several strokes by continuing to pursue life and battling back time and time again from the ills of Sickle Cell Anemia. It was God’s Grace and Mercies that kept her and protected her through all that was thrown her way. After several strokes, Lisa was paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair at the young age of six. While unable to walk or talk, she still found a way to communicate with a very limited vocabulary and hand gestures.
Lisa became a resident of Richmond State School in Richmond, Texas at a very young age and there she thrived and became a very popular personality on campus, working multi campus jobs and was featured many time in media and publication.
Lisa leaves cherished memories with her siblings and her extended family at Richmond State School. She is 5th of eight children; her siblings are Rev. Eugene Lewis (Renee) of Galveston, Vanessa Lewis of League City, Theresa Johnson-Burns (Dennis) of Galveston, Jacqueline Johnson-Thomas (Reginald), David M. Johnson III of Galveston, Perry B. Johnson of Texas City and Tammy Johnson-Chachere (Cornelius) of San Ramon, CA, Deborah Wilson of Galveston, Sandra Toliver of La Marque, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
