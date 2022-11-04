Mary Ann Willey

GALVESTON, TX — Mary Ann Willey, 90, of Galveston, Texas, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away on September 26, 2022. She was born on January 28, 1932, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, the first of four children to her parents Katherine and George Pich.

Mary Ann grew up in Hazen, Arkansas and graduated from De Valls Bluff High School. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. After graduating she relocated to Houston, Texas, to start her career and met her future husband and love of her life, Donald Joe Willey. They married in 1958 and moved to Little Rock, Arkansas where they started their family. They moved back to Houston in 1971, where they raised their two sons. Mary Ann moved to Galveston, Texas in March of 2021, and loved living near the Seawall where she could see the Gulf from her window.

