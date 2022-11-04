GALVESTON, TX — Mary Ann Willey, 90, of Galveston, Texas, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away on September 26, 2022. She was born on January 28, 1932, in Stuttgart, Arkansas, the first of four children to her parents Katherine and George Pich.
Mary Ann grew up in Hazen, Arkansas and graduated from De Valls Bluff High School. She graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1954 with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. After graduating she relocated to Houston, Texas, to start her career and met her future husband and love of her life, Donald Joe Willey. They married in 1958 and moved to Little Rock, Arkansas where they started their family. They moved back to Houston in 1971, where they raised their two sons. Mary Ann moved to Galveston, Texas in March of 2021, and loved living near the Seawall where she could see the Gulf from her window.
She was a multi-medium artist in water colors, acrylics, metal working, beading, enameling and quilting. She loved teaching at quilting seminars and was also an avid book collector. She loved traveling with Joe and they spent many happy years seeing the world together. She was an independent woman who enjoyed daily walks near her Galveston residence. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Mary Ann is survived by her brothers Bill Pich and Albert Pich, her son Barry Willey, daughter-in-law Sheri Willey, granddaughter Hannah Willey Day, her husband Corey Day, and grandson Bryce Willey, his fiancé Kathleen Carroll, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by Donald Joe Willey, husband of 61 years, parents Katherine and George Pich, brother George 'G.G.' Pich and son, Donald Steven Willey.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you give to your favorite charity.
