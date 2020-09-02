GALVESTON—
Ruth Marie Cahee Bacon “Black”, 93, departed this earthly life on August 30, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born June 25, 1927, to George and Castina Simon Cahee in Galveston, TX, but she was reared by her grandmother in New Iberia, LA. She was retired nurse from UTMB after 40 years of dedicated service.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Bacon, Jr., and her brothers and sisters.
Ruth leaves precious memories with her daughters: Linda Wilson, Carol (Pokie) Ritell, Beverly (Peaches) Bacon, Kris Bacon and Kimberly Bacon; grandchildren: Yolanda, Karla, Roderick, Shaunda, Carey, Kimberly (Rodrick), Chris, Ira, Andre, Monique and Morgan; 14 great grandchildren; 15 great-great grandchildren; cousin: Hattie Macintosh; special friend: Adrienna Fields, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The Bacon family will celebrate her life on Saturday, September 5, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 11 AM followed by a celebration service at 12:00 AM at the Progressive Baptist Church (901 40th St) with Pastor W.E. Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. CDC guidelines of masks and social distancing are required and seating capacity is limited.
Send condolences to family at www.fieldsjohnson.com
