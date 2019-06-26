Nathaniel Grimes, 98 years old of Texas City, TX died on June 20, 2019. Born to the late Oliver George Grimes and Bertha Crockett on May 8, 1921 in Wiergate, TX.
He attended public schools in Wiergate, Texas. Affectionately known as “Big Poppa” Nathaniel had 10 siblings. He accepted Christ at an early age and not long after served in WWII.
In 1947 he married the love of his life Billie Ford and to that union 10 children were born. Soon after he moved his family to Galveston, TX. Where he started his lengthy employment at Todd Shipyard. During the day he spent his time at his mechanic shop and when night fell, he went to work at Todd Shipyard. He was a member of the Local Union 116. Mr. Grimes stayed at Todd Shipyard until his retirement at the age of 65 years old. In 1956 the family moved to La Marque, TX. Shortly after he became a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church. During his years living in La Marque his garden was one of the many things he loved and cherished.
He was a faithful member of the church and became a deacon. Deacon Grimes as he was called served in all areas of the church. As he fell ill he then became a member of Truth Missionary Baptist Church. Nathaniel continued to be of great service to all of his family even as he grew older.
Mr. Grimes was preceded in death by his wife of forty nine years, Billie Grimes; parents, Oliver and Bertha Grimes; his siblings, Dessie, Byretha, Margaret, Freddie D, Oliver, Jessie Mae, Arglister, Dorthy, Ollie B, George; his sons, Earlester, Billy, K.C, and Rufus.
Nathaniel Leaves his precious memories with his children, Ransome Grimes (Shirley) of Conroe, TX, Esther Bourgeois of La Marque, TX, Norman Grimes, Rev. Johnnie L. Grimes (Connie), Nathaniel Earl Grimes, Nelson Grimes (Priscilla), Brenda Madria all of Texas City, TX. A Special grandson, Tony Grimes of Newton, TX who he raised as a son; sister-in-law, Geneva Grimes of Galveston, TX; 30 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren, 34 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A wake will be held Friday June 28, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m., in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home. The service is Saturday June 29 at New Life MBC, 821 Laurel Street. The viewing begins at 12:00 p.m., followed by the service at 1:00 p.m. He shall peacefully rest at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
