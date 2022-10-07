SANTA FE — Mrs. Maurdine Marie Moffett passed from this life Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, in Webster.
Born December 7, 1943 in Alta Loma, Mrs. Moffett had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. She had worked at UTMB and American National Insurance Company. Maurdine enjoyed quilting, knitting, embroidery, crocheting, making cast nets, baking chocolate pies and chocolate chip cookies. She had a special place in her heart for animals and children, her beautiful smile and sense of humor will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Conkin Hill, Helen (Mentzel) Hill; brothers, James Lee Hill and Joe Arthur Harris; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Hill.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 59 years, William "Bill" Moffett; brothers, William Monroe Hill of Winnie, Texas, Robert Bruce Hill and wife, Charlotte of Alvin; sister-in-law, Margie Hill of Manvel; dear friend, Tabitha Hanson; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Minister Ronald Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Chandler, Carson Farmer, John Hill, Ronald Hill, Jason Jones and Louis Wukasch.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
