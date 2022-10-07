Maurdine Marie Moffett

SANTA FE — Mrs. Maurdine Marie Moffett passed from this life Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, in Webster.

Born December 7, 1943 in Alta Loma, Mrs. Moffett had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. She had worked at UTMB and American National Insurance Company. Maurdine enjoyed quilting, knitting, embroidery, crocheting, making cast nets, baking chocolate pies and chocolate chip cookies. She had a special place in her heart for animals and children, her beautiful smile and sense of humor will be missed by all.

