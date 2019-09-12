SANTA FE—
Mrs. Arvetta Jordan passed from this life Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Texas City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Jordan; parents, Deward and Vera Thomas; sisters, Glenda Woods, Eva Wynell Spann; brothers, Wayne Thomas, Delworth Thomas.
She will be affectionately remembered as “Bebo” by her nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
