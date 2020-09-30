Kenneth Carl Evans Gordon, 37, departed this life on September 21, 2020, in Houston, Texas. He was born and raised on Galveston Island and later moved to Houston.

He leaves precious memories with his two children, Zamir Harry and Kennis Gordon; mother, Margie “Marie” Evans; father, Kenneth (Barbara) Gordon; siblings, Dexter Gordon, Kennetta Evans, Michael Osberry, Nyrissa Osberry, Wilson Simmons Brown, and Kennedi Gordon; several devoted family members and friends.

A Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Rev. Marc James, pastor and officiating. A visitation will precede the funeral at 10:00 a.m. (mask, temperature and social distancing will be in force) and interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.

You may send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com

