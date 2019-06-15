SANTA FE—Mr. Tim Joseph Riggs, Sr. passed from this life Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Baytown.
Born September 27, 1954 in Anahuac, TX, Tim had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1968, previously of Galveston. He had worked as a rigger/operator for Austin Industrial at the Lyondel/Basell plant since 1976 and was an avid fisherman and outdoors man.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kendall Cole Riggs; parents, Emil H. Tilitzki, Sr. and Getsie Mae (Beall) Tilitzki; brothers, Robert M. Miller, Alan R. Riggs, Jerry Miller; parents-in-law, Edison and Dorothy Lee Pourchot; brother-in-law, Robbie Robinson and his nephew, Philip Stowe.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Faye (Pourchot) Riggs; son, Timmy Riggs, Jr. and wife, Sylvia; brother, Emil H. “Dee Dee” Tilitzki, Jr. and his wife, Carla; his grandson, Casey Lee Creel as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Brother Richard Pourchot officiating. In honor of Tim, please dress casual for the service.
Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Riggs, Jr., Emil “Dee Dee” Tilitzki, Jr., Jerry Miller, Alan Riggs, Jr., Phil Tilitzki, Eric Tilitzki, Derek Yarbrough, Daniel Perez, Jimmy Mayberry, Ronnie Eaton, Mac Merchant and Charlie Merchant.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
In lieu of the usual remembrances, please make memorials in the form of donations in Tim’s name to Camp Hope, a PTSD Foundation of America Outreach, 9724 Derrington, Houston, TX 77064. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.