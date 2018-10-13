Dorothy Jean Sedlacek, 87, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at UTMB Hospital. She was born March 23, 1931, in Ganado, TX. Dorothy was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City for many years, where she also taught catechism. More recently, she was a long-time active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister. Dorothy’s family and the Catholic sorority, KJZT, were the central focus of her life. She was also a lifelong Astros fan.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Sedlacek, and all of her eleven siblings.
She is survived by her children: Larry Sedlacek and wife, Leah; Mary Ann Welch; Carol Jean Garner; and Cynthia Kay Redman and husband, John; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Dorothy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Monday, October 15, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 am with graveside service at 3:00 pm Monday at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, TX.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dorothy’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.