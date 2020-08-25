Entered into Eternal Rest
Mrs. Totsie Mae Duncan McDonald
June 8, 1933- August 20, 2020
TEXAS CITY—Totsie McDonald transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, surrounded by family.
Viewing will be Friday August 28, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 am. with 11:00 a.m., Funeral Services at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City with The Rev. Carlos Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. Read full obituary at carnesfuneralhome.com
COVID-19 guidelines of masks and social distancing is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.