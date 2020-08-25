Entered into Eternal Rest

Mrs. Totsie Mae Duncan McDonald

June 8, 1933- August 20, 2020

TEXAS CITY—Totsie McDonald transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas, surrounded by family.

Viewing will be Friday August 28, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 am. with 11:00 a.m., Funeral Services at Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City with The Rev. Carlos Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. Read full obituary at carnesfuneralhome.com

COVID-19 guidelines of masks and social distancing is required.

