Ronald "Ike" Isaac was born August 14, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio. At an early age moved to Cleveland, Ohio where he attended school.
He joined the U S Air Force in 1969 where he served most of his time in South East Asia. After returning home, he was employed at NASA Space Center for 34 years as a Mechanical Engineer. He graduated from Commonwealth Mortuary School after retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise Johnson, father, Kenneth Davis, and brother, Jimmy Johnson.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Delores Isaac; son, Ronald Gardner (Stephonia); daughter, Patrice Lee; stepdaughters, Meosha Davis and Deosha Anderson (Dwuan); sisters, Gwendolyn Johnson, Diane Johnson, Barbara Muldrow, and Gail Johnson (all from Ohio); brother, Donald Johnson; nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m.., Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St, Galveston, Texas, Reverend V.L. Baines officiating.
Burial will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at Houston National Cemetery.
