GALVESTON — Charles Bernard, Jr., 78, went home to be with Lord on August 15, 2021, at UTMB Hospital in Galveston, TX, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 30, 1942, in Lafayette, LA, to the late Charles & Lorena Bernard, Sr.
Charles leaves cherished memories with his newlywed wife, Wylonda Renee Bernard; daughters; Linda (Tony), Yolonda, Valencia; step daughters, Catherine and Elizabeth; stepson, Joseph; sister; Stella Bernard; brothers, Howard Bernard (Sharon), James Bernard and Michael Bernard and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a service celebrating his life at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon officiating.Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
