Jade Alexandra Hernandez

DICKINSON — Jade Alexandra Hernandez, 24, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on July 10, 2022. She was born June 11, 1998 in Texas City, Texas to her loving parents Priscilla Ann Barajaz and Benito Blas Hernandez Jr.

Jade is predeceased by her cousin Brooke Leal, Aunt Bonita Hernandez, Grandfather Ben Hernandez, Sr., Great Grandparents Robert Serrato, Sr., Guadalupe Garcia. Sencion "Chico" Barajaz and Antonia "Toni" Barajaz whom she loved and admired so, as they helped raise her into a beautiful young woman.

