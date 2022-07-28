DICKINSON — Jade Alexandra Hernandez, 24, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on July 10, 2022. She was born June 11, 1998 in Texas City, Texas to her loving parents Priscilla Ann Barajaz and Benito Blas Hernandez Jr.
Jade is predeceased by her cousin Brooke Leal, Aunt Bonita Hernandez, Grandfather Ben Hernandez, Sr., Great Grandparents Robert Serrato, Sr., Guadalupe Garcia. Sencion "Chico" Barajaz and Antonia "Toni" Barajaz whom she loved and admired so, as they helped raise her into a beautiful young woman.
As a little girl Jade loved horses and visiting her family's ranch in Trinity Tx. She played softball for Dickinson Girls Softball Organization. Jade attended and graduated from Dickinson High School, class of 2016, where she was also a member of the Royals Dance team. Jade had a love for animals, a hard work ethic, a "ferocious" fearless attitude and most importantly a deep love for her family.
In 2013 Jade brought into the world a beautiful baby boy, Jaden Mickey Wiggins, who was not only her pride and joy but the love of her life. She was the most happy when she was with her son. Anytime spent with him from watching movies, cooking him his favorite meal chicken pot pie, or cheering him on at his football, basketball and baseball games were the moments she loved most. Jade also loved and cherished her family, she loved having her sisters over for sleepovers for days at a time or would come home often to stay with them because she loved being together. Jade had such a loving and giving spirit, always ready to help others whenever she could. Jade always wanted a little cottage, decorated in pioneer woman dishes and decor, what her Mom joked and called her "old lady chic style" with a beautiful garden. We're sure she has one now. She was so loved and will be deeply missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Jaden Mickey Wiggins, parents Priscilla Barajaz and Benito Blas Hernandez Jr. and fiancee Laura Brandenburg , Grandparents Donato and Linda Barajaz, Grandmother, Mary Sue Hernandez; sisters, Alyssa Barajaz, Lily Barajaz-Lacour, Miranda Hernandez, Dallas Thomas, Jasmine Hernandez, Andrea Hernandez and Andie Hernandez; brothers, Cameron Thomas, Carlos Hernandez, Benito Hernandez, III and Andrew Hernandez; niece, Lyanna Chacon and nephew, Jaxson Chacon and also several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
There will be a memorial service for Jade on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00am at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas. Followed by interment of ashes at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
