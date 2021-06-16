TEXAS CITY — TEXAS CITY —Ben Angel Sr. age 92 of Texas City passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Regent Care Center in League City. Ben was born May 8, 1929 in Galveston, Texas. He was married to Gloria Angel for 52 years. Ben retired after 35 years from Galveston ISD and then worked for Moody Gardens for another 6 years. He was very proud of his work history as a milk man, drove double decker buses, bus driver and a mechanic for GISD. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle and great grandfather.
Mr. Angel is preceded in death by his wife Gloria Galicia Angel, parents Francisca Ortega Angel and Anacleto Angel, sisters; Mary Skinner and Esperanza Angel, brothers: Heron Angel, Vincent Angel, Jesse Angel and Guadalupe Angel and nephew Fred Skinner. Survivors include his sons: Ben Angel Jr and wife Susan, Jayme Angel, and Ruben Elizondo Sr and wife Denise; his sisters: Annie Skinner and husband Louis and Agroda (Lola) Ayala and husband Bobby. Grandsons: Ben Angel III, Ruben Elizondo JR and wife Diana, Julian Elizondo and wife Lulu, Granddaughters: Samantha Angel and husband Edley, Susie Cervantes and husband Manuel, Stephanie Drake and husband David, Jennifer Rozier and husband Phil, Jackie Benavides and husband Eriberto, and numerous great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Visitation will be held 5-8pm Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home with a Prayer Service to begin at 6:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30am Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Edley Finning, Ruben Elizondo, Sr., Ruben Elizondo Jr, Julian Elizondo, Jimmy Zaro and Paul Renden.
The family would like to thank everyone for your kind words and prayers and for those who came to Regent Care to pay their respects, especially during this difficult time.
