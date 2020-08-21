HITCHCOCK—

Mrs. Leoma Carroll Doherty, 77, passed from this life Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in her hometown Palestine, TX.

She is survived by her daughter, Leta Curry Criddle. Her 2 grandchildren, Larissa Fincher & Nicolas Criddle, his wife Savannah Scruggs Criddle of Santa Fe, TX. 2 great-grandchildren, Emily & Nathan Criddle.

She is preceded by her late husband Capt. Dennis Doherty of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots.

Bailey & Foster Funeral Home in Palestine has been entrusted with the cremation arrangements. Per her request there will be no service.

