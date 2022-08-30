Wyatt Ray Denson

NEEDVILLE, TX — Wyatt Ray Denson, 24 of Needville, TX, died in a tragic accident in Scurry County, Texas on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born May 27, 1998 in Georgetown, Texas to Shawn Ray Denson and Wendy Austin Zavala.

Wyatt graduated from Needville High School in 2016 and attended Sam Houston State University. He was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Wyatt held many certifications and was currently working in the renewable energy industry.

