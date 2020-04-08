GALVESTON—
Herman Mills, Jr., 83, joined his beloved Madeline in heaven on, April 3, 2020, at his residence.
Due to the Covid-19 guidelines there will be no services, but he will lie in state from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery.
Left to cherish memories of his life, legacy and love is his daughter, Angela Watson (Byron); sons, Herman Mills III (Sandra) and Reginald Johnson; brother, Harold Mills; granddaughter, Alexandria Watson; and great-grandson, Traysyn Spencer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
