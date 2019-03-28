Iris Decker Kulick, age 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 in her home in Galveston, Texas.
She was born February 13, 1956 in Galveston. Iris was a sparkling, vibrant person who lived life to the fullest. She will always be remembered for her artistic creativity, music talent, and love of dancing. She was the life of the party who wanted everyone to have a good time. She used her talent to create Mardi Gras costumes to bring joy to people.
She is survived by her mother, Marina Decker; former spouse, John Kulick; Daughters, Heidi and Lynda (Lali); Grandchildren, Mikayla and John; Siblings, Bobby, Linda, Karen, and Sky; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
To honor Iris’s wishes, a private family memorial will be held in lieu of a funeral service.
Iris will be greatly missed but would not want any tears. Instead she would say “Laissez les bon temps rouler! “
