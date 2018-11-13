Ruiz
Services for Ashley Ruiz will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Sealey
Services for Wayne Sealey will be held at 2 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home CyFair - Northwest, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston TX.
Hardy
Graveside services for Ross Hardy will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the VA National Cemetery in Houston.
Atkinson
Funeral Mass for Lillie Atkinson will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City.
