Mary Ann Flex, 93, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home. Mary was born June 15, 1926 to Emma and Angelo Martorell, in Galveston. She was a member of the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church for many years.
She will be remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Flex; daughter, Phyllis Flex; sister, Theresa Franzen; and brothers, Joe Martorell, Nino Martorell, Frank Martorell, Pete Martorell, Paul Martorell
Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Angela Smith and husband Michael, and Paula Walker; sons, Robert Flex and wife Peggy, James Flex II and wife Debby, and John Flex; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In her honor, A visitation will be held, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with services at 7:00 p.m., Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
