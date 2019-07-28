Maria Luisa Alvarado
GALVESTON—Maria Luisa Alvarado age 56 of Galveston passed away Monday July 15, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Walter Ray Brannan
GALVESTON—Walter Ray Brannan age 74 of Port Bolivar passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at his residence in Port Bolivar. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Valerie Lynn Franklin
GALVESTON—Valerie Lynn Franklin age 57 of Galveston passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
John Alfred Musick
GALVESTON—John Alfred Musick age 62 of Galveston passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Crispin Ramirez
GALVESTON—Crispin Ramirez age 91 formerly of Galveston passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at Medical Center Arlington in Arlington, Texas. Graveside services are 12:00 noon Monday, July 29, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Jake Lara Rodriguez, Jr.
GALVESTON—Jake Lara Rodriguez, Jr. age 56 of Galveston passed away Wednesday July 24, 2019 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral Mass is 4:00pm Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 3:00pm under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
