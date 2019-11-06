Mary Virginia Burns, 95, passed peacefully in her home on November 4, 2019. Mary was born in Brenham, Texas on December 12, 1923 to Earnest A. Barker Sr. and Mary V. Barker. Her childhood was spent with her three sisters, Cecelia, Caroline, Adelia, and brother, Earnest A Barker Jr. In Houston, Texas. Graduated from Lamar High School in 1943. She then met George H. Saville in 1945 and moved to Minnesota. Started their family in 1947, to have four wonderful children. They lived an adventurous life with George until he passed in March 1964. She remarried in March 1967 to Arthur R. Burns until he passed in November 1980.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earnest Barker Sr. and Mary Barker; husbands, George Saville and Arthur Bruns; siblings, Cecelia, Caroline, Adelia and Earnest Jr.; and children, Larry Saville and Dianne Saville.
She resided in Friendswood, Texas with her husband Lawrence Wamble. Family that remains include; daughter, Catherine Brown; son, David Saville and wife Carolyn. Grandchildren, Kelley Kaluza and husband Tommy, Kimberly Grant and husband George, Mark Brown and wife Tina, Jason Saville and wife Brandi, Jared Saville and wife Katie. Great-grandchildren, Lloyd Renken, Heston Renken and wife Kelsey, Andrew Kaluza and wife Meredith, Tyler Brown, Mikayla Kaluza, Jensine Grant, Joshua Grant, Cameron Brown, Allyson Saville, Alissa Saville, Ragan Saville, and Abby Saville. Great-great grandchildren, Evan Browning and one on the way.
Her interests included golf, bowling, gardening, and antiques. Her hobby for antiques grew into a passion. Mary and her oldest daughter, Catherine, Owned and Operated B&B’s Attic on 6th St in Texas City, Texas. Where they served the community for 20 years. She was a member of the Eagles, 2753, in La Porte, Texas for over 30 years.
Mary was a beautiful, strong willed woman, who inspired many. Above all, loved her family deeply.
Friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation with the family on November 8, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546, 281-992-7200. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to FOE Eagles 2753, 803 South 8th St., LaPorte, Texas 77571.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Jeter Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
