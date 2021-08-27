Patricia C. Devore

HOUSTON — Patricia Carroll (Whipple) Devore, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2021, in Houston, Texas.
She was born on November 25, 1945, in Austin, Texas while her parents, Thomas C. Whipple, Jr. and Katherine M. (Lapitosky) Whipple, were serving in the U.S Army. She was raised in Canton, Ohio until her marriage in 1971.
Pat is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mark Thomas Devore, daughter Melissa (Devore) Gauvain and husband Stephen of Houston, daughter Frances Devore of Houston, daughter Lauren Devore of Houston, sister Barbara (Whipple) Deleon and husband David of Houston, brother Thomas Whipple III and wife Tina of Westfield, New Jersey; brother Stephen Whipple of North Glenn, Colorado; her mother-in-law Josette M. Devore, four brothers-in-law and wives and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents of Canton, Ohio and a sister, Margaret (Whipple) Knapp of Cleveland, Ohio.
Pat was an English major at Wittenberg University and received her bachelor’s degree in 1967. She was a born teacher and followed in the footsteps of her two aunts who were career teachers in the Canton public school system. Pat’s first teaching assignment was in Perry High School until her marriage. Pat was a stay-at-home mom while raising her daughters but returned to the classroom in 1994 after her oldest daughter started college. She taught multiple levels of English at Clear Brook High School in the Clear Creek Independent School System. Some of her accomplishments were Teacher of the Year, recognition from the Coca Cola Company for her efforts to obtain scholarship money for graduating seniors and Honorary football team ‘Coach of the Week’. She was a Wolverine through and through.
Pat had a great sense of humor, a great laugh, an appreciation for the absurd and was a lot of fun.
She was an avid reader and made several needlepoint pieces, including a quilt and seven pictures. She supported her daughters’ activities, maintained a heavy physical workout regimen for years and enjoyed watching the Houston professional sports teams. Pat was proud of her heritage and was a descendent of two signers of the United States Declaration of Independence. She was also a passionate Democrat.
Pat’s family will receive guests on September 1, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Crowder Funeral Home-Webster, Texas.
Those wishing to make a donation in Pat’s memory, may do so to: Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall Street, Houston, Tx 77029 or Salvation Army, 1500 Austin Street, Houston, TX 77002
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.