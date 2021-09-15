Percy Beecher Bill Botting, Jr.

FRIENDSWOOD — Mr. Percy "Bill Beecher Botting, Jr. passed from this life Friday morning, September 10, 2021, in Friendswood.
Born April 25, 1925 in Bryan, TX, Mr. Botting had been a resident of Friendswood for 16 years, previously of Hitchcock. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, before beginning work with Union Carbide, retiring after 42 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hitchcock and served as past president of the Hitchcock School Board. Bill enjoyed playing his trumpet, working on and rebuilding cars, RC planes as well as the large version and magic, especially playing tricks on unsuspecting individuals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy Beecher and Beulah Honey (Sachs) Botting, Jr.; wife, Betty Ruth (Boswell) Botting; sons, Ronnie Botting, Bobby Botting.
Survivors include his sons, Larrey Botting and wife, Cindy of Baytown, Don Botting and wife, Debora of Magnolia; grandchildren, Katy Wheeler (Chris), Josh Botting (Lindsey), Dustin Botting, Dayna Brunson (Cody), William Botting, Shane Botting; great grandchildren, Kayla Wheeler, Madison Botting, Carson Botting; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Selzer officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.