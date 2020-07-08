GALVESTON—Theodore Hightower departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
SANTA FE—Mrs. Pansy Neiderhofer, 85, passed from this life Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Dorothy Mae Owens, 84, passed away at Windsong Care Center on July 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
GALVESTON—Susie M. Ward, 91, departed this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470.
