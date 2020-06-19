Apolonia Medina Vela, 92, passed away peacefully on June 17th, 2020 in Houston TX, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services are 10:00am Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Born on March 28th, 1928 in Monterrey N.L. Mexico and eventually meeting the love of her life Andres Vela; the two were married on Oct 28th, 1944 in Doctor Coss, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The happy couple later immigrated and settled in Galveston Texas with 9 children in tow. Apolonia raised her family and became a lifelong resident of the island. Often described as beautiful in heart, she never hesitated to help in any way possible when her family needed her. Apolonia could capture a room’s attention when she decided it was time to sing and dance. Her grandchildren say she gave the best hugs and made the best flour tortillas. Her tamales were second to none. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by family and friends. Apolonia was very strong in her faith and had a close relationship with God. She did her best to show her dedication every Sunday for services.
She is preceded in death by her husband Andres Vela, her mother Julia Bernal, her step-father Julio Medina, her siblings Rita Vallejo, Guillermo Medina and Rosalio Medina. She is survived by her sister Columbia Aguillera, her children, Rosa Sifuentes, Nolberto Vela, Andres Vela, Arturo Vela, Norma Nolasco, Dora Zamarron, Julia Ruiz, Adriana Vela, Beatriz Marron. Her grandchildren Marisela Sifuentes Garcia, Roxana Sifuentes, Rosa Isela Sifuentes, Yessenia Sifuentes, Ramon Sifuentes Jr., Maria Sifuentes, Nolberto Vela Jr. , Jessica Vela, Belinda Vela, Maria Cecilia Tortorici, Andres Vela III, Ricardo Vela, Gerardo Vela, Eloisa Vela, Claudia Vela, Leonel Vela, Bryan Vela, Oscar Nolasco , Omar Nolasco, Naomi Nolasco, Oziel Nolasco, Samantha Luevano, Elizabeth Zamarron-Bergeron, Leonel Zamarron Jr., Raquel Ramos, Ismael Ruiz Jr., Karina Ruiz, Adrian Ruiz, Christopher Vela, Alex Vallejo, Alvaro Marron, Jeannette Castillo, Alejandro Marron and 3 generations of great grandchildren that all love her more than words could ever express.
