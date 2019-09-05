Fannie Mae Long, of Texas City passed away Monday September 2, 2019.
Her life will be celebrated Saturday September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2120 36th Street, 77590, Pastor A. L. Bell. Fannie shall peacefully rest in Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
